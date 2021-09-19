AP ZPTC MPTC Polls: YSRCP Continues Winning Streak

AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party has continued it's winning streak in MPTC and ZPTC elections and the landslide victory in the recent polls reflects the endorsement of people's faith in the governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to media at his camp office in Tirupati, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said YSR Congress Party swept MPTC and ZPTC elections and this victory is seen as a vote for good governance which is mainly welfare-oriented and added that the Chief Minister has gained people's trust by fulfilling election promises.

The Minister said TDP, with the help of former SEC, has indulged in several political conspiracies in regard to local body polls and added that the former SEC has postponed local body polls citing Covid as a reason only to favour TDP. He siad the results of Panchayat and Municipal Polls made it clear that people are not in support of TDP and Naidu started a new drama to boycott MPTC and ZPTC polls anticipating the humiliating defeat. He flayed Naidu for losing faith among people as it is clearly evident from TDP confining to two MPTC seats in Kuppam mandal, the home turf of the opposition leader and reminded that YSRCP sympathisers won 74 of the 89 panchayats in Kuppam in panchayat polls.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference at party central office in Tadepalli, Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said that people have trusted the good governace of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and it is reflected in the resolute mandate being given by people in all elections. He said TDP has anticipated the results of MPTC and ZPTC elections and thus staged a drama to boycott and added that they didn't even had candidates to file nominations. He said BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities are with the Chief Minister because of his good governance and questioned why any community should support TDP.

