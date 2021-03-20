AP ZPTC MPTC Polls: Nimmagadda Skips Governor's Crucial Meeting

Andhra Pradesh: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has said that he can't meet Andhra Pradesh Governor, Biswabhusan Harichandan as he was in Hyderabad. The Governor had issued orders to Nimmagadda to meet him urgently on Friday. It is learned that Chief Secretary to the Government, Adityanath Das on Thursday jointly asked the Governor to direct the State Election Commissioner to complete the MPTC and ZPTC elections, which were halted in the middle of the year, by the end of March.

The CS asked the state government to complete the elections as soon as possible and said that the process of vaccination should be done in a faster manner.

Although the Governor informed Nimmagadda through the Chief Secretary of his office to meet him urgently to discuss these matters in this order, he failed to show up.

According to reports, Nimmagadda was not on leave on Friday and he was working from home for the past four days. He has overseen the arrangements made for the Mayor and Municipal Chairperson elections which were held on March 18. It is learned that the governor has sought permission to visit Madurai and Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu on LTC from the 22nd to the 24th of this month.

The CS in his letter mentioned that all the government officials have been involved in the coronavirus vaccination so it is not possible to conduct the elections. However, it is known that Nimmagadda started the local body election process by insisting that the elections should be held.