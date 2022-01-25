AP YS Jagan Disburses Funds Under EBC Nestham Scheme

Amaravati, Jan 25: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday has disbursed Rs 589 crore into the accounts of 3,92,674 economically-backward women from upper castes under EBC Nestham scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the scheme is aimed to better the livelihoods of economically backward women by providing financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum to those women between 45-60 years. He said that EBC Nestham was not mentioned in the election manifesto, yet the government has come up with a scheme to help the poor. He stated that they have implemented similar schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Kapu Nestham that benefit middle-aged women in empowering them, where over 32 lakh women have been benefited.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the government is committed to women's empowerment and has partnered with top companies like ITC, Amul, Proctor and Gamble, Reliance to facilitate women with business opportunities. He stated that such initiatives would boost confidence among women to run their businesses effortlessly and make them self-reliant.

The Chief Minister said that the government is striving for the overall development of the State duly in accordance with the Indian Constitution and paid tributes to the constitution-makers as the scheme is being launched on the eve of 73rd Republic Day. Recalling the past two and half years of governance, he stated that Rs 13025 crore was spent on Amma Vodi scheme benefiting over 44 lakh mothers. Similarly, almost 61.73 lakh people have been receiving social security pensions under YSR Pension Kanuka, and 78.75 lakh women have been benefited through YSR Aasara scheme.

He said that the government had not just implemented welfare schemes that benefit women but has also appointed women in prominent posts like Legislative Council Vice Chairperson, Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister, State Election Officer and also brought 50 percent reservation to women in all nominated posts and nominated works.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, Chairman of Reddy Welfare and Development Corporation Ch Satyanarayana Reddy, Chairman of Kamma Welfare and Development Corporation Tummala Chandrasekhar Rao, Chairman of Kshatriya Welfare Corporation Pathapati Sarraju, Chairman of Brahmin Welfare Corporation Seetamraju Sudhakar, Chairman of Arya Vysya Welfare and Development Corporation Kuppam Prasad, EWS Special CS G. Anantharamu, GWS Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, GWS Director Shan Mohan and other senior officials were present at the event.