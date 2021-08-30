AP Writes To KRMB Explaining Facts About Telangana Power Generation

With Telangana resuming power generation at the Srisailam project, the Andhra Pradesh government has once again written to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) explaining the facts to KRMB on Telangana power generation. The State of AP objected to power generation at Srisailam reservoir. The government said in the letter that electricity should be generated on joint projects while considering the needs of cultivation and drinking water for both States.

The state government has clarified that the Telangana argument was completely absurd and urged the KRMB to order the suspension of power generation by TS Genco, which was in violation of the regulations.

In spite of repeated requests from AP, Telangana is drawing water for power generation through the left powerhouse, depleting the Srisailam reservoir levels. This was disadvantageous to the irrigation and drinking water requirements of drought-prone Rayalaseema region and drinking water supply to Chennai city for which water is drawn from the Srisailam reservoir based on the water levels. Despite the repeated requests to the KRMB State of Telangana continues to generate power.

