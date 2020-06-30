AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Alla Nani said on Tuesday that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off 108 and 104 vehicles at Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Alla Nani said the inauguration of 104 and 108 vehicles would create history in the medical and health sector in the state. He said that 676 manuals will get new 108 and 104 vehicles across the state.

The minister said that time management has been set up in such a way that the vehicles reach in 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas, and in agency areas, the vehicle will reach in 25 minutes.

Along with the 108 vehicles which are available in three variants, 104 advanced life support vehicles, 282 basic life support vehicles and 26 neonatal support vehicles are being made available in the state, said the minister.

He also stated that facilities in the state are being increased in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases and there is a need to increase campaigns to bring awareness about the facilities being provided to the people.

He further stated that special guidelines have been prepared for the Coronavirus treatment in private hospitals in the state. He also said that there were few cases recorded in the state as people had cooperated during the lockdown. He also appealed to the people of the state to be more cautious as the cases have increased after easing of lockdown restrictions.