YSR KADAPA/NEW DELHI: Two workers from Andhra Pradesh stuck in Saudi Arabia have been rescued from captivity thanks to the timely intervention of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Rajampet, YSR Kadapa district, PV Mithun Reddy.

Two workers from Kadapa, Gorentla Ramanayya, and Satish Chaudhary went to Saudi six years ago for livelihood. They had gone there seeking employment as drivers. Later their Saudi owner confiscated their passports and tortured them by making them do farm work without proper food.

They were then taken to the desert to take care of the camels there and were not given food or proper accommodation. They had spoken to their families about their state and the same was conveyed to the MP by their family members about their pitiable condition.

With this the YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy took a special initiative and brought it to the attention of the Foreign Ministry. He submitted a memo to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to direct the Indian Embassy to rescue the two labourers from captivity as early as possible and reunite them with their families.

The Indian Embassy officials met the victims and paid their dues and took special measures to get them back home. The family members of the victims and also the two workers thanked the YSRCP MP for ensuring their safety and return back home.

