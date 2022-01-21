AP: Work on Bhavanapadu, Ramayapatnam Ports to Begin Soon

In a review meeting held in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to take up on a priority basis the construction works of nine fishing harbours and three ports. The officials said that work on Bhavanapadu and Ramayapatnam ports will begin soon.

Works taken up on four fishing harbours in the first phase will be completed by October, the officials said. Of the nine fishing harbours, Uppada (East Godavari), Nizampatnam (Guntur), Machilipatnam (Krishna), and Juvvalpalem (Nellore) will be completed in the first phase, the officials said.

Remaining five harbours will be taken in the second phase and will be completed in the specified timeline and tenders will be finalized soon. In the second phase, harbours will be coming up at Budagatlapalem (Srikakulam district), Pudimadaka (Visakhapatnam), Biyyaputhippa (West Godavari), Odarevu (Prakasam) and Kothapatnam (Prakasam).

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary Industries Department Karikal Valaven, CFSS CEO Ravisubhash, AP Maritime Board CEO K Muralidharan, AP Airports Development Corporation Advisor VN Bharath Reddy and other officials were also present.

