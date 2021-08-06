AMARAVATI/VISAKHAPATNAM: In response to news and medial reports about a government officer hurling sand on a senior officer alleging mental harassment, Vasireddy Padma, Chairperson, Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission has suo motu taken up the issue and sought an inquiry report from the Commissioner of the Endowments Department on Friday.

As per reports Assistant Commissioner of Revenue, Shanthi from Visakhapatnam had hurled sand on Deputy Commissioner Pushpavardhan over allegations that he had harassed her mentally over several issues. The Women's Commission has directed the Revenue Commissioner to submit a comprehensive in this regard.

The officer in question Shanthi had thrown sand on Deputy Commissioner E. Pushpavardhan at the Endowments department in Visakhapatnam while he was on duty at his office on Thursday.

It is learned that the two have been at loggerheads over her suspension and several irregularities related to the acquisition of land in connection with the fraudulent revenue collection of Endowments funds in the region. The above incident took place in this context.

DC Pushpavardhan said that he had written a letter to the Endowments Commissioner in this regard. He said that disciplinary action should be taken against the AC and he should be allowed to file a criminal case. Meanwhile, the female officer Shanti lamented that she was mentally abused by him as she was a woman.

