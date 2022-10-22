AP Women's Commission Notice to Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Women Commission served notices to Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan over his remarks on three marriages and demanded an apology to the women.

AP Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma stated that the comments made by Pawan Kalyan were degrading to the women and asked him to withdraw his words and tender apologies to the women.

She said that Pawan Kalyan's recent comments on three marriages created an uproar in society. She further added that Pawan Kalyan has spoken in a way that any person can give divorce to his wife by giving alimony. She added that the word of using Stepney referring to women is highly objectionable.

