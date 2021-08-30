AP Woman Slaps Baby In Viral Video

In a very shocking incident, a woman beat her eighteen months old baby and she also recorded the video. Now, the spine-chilling video is going viral on all social media platforms. Going into the details, Vadivazhagan, from Vallipuram married 22 years old Thulasi. The couple got married four years ago and they have been staying at Mottur village in Tamil Nadu. For the past few days, Thulasi was staying at her parents' place in Andhra Pradesh because Vadivazhagan had left Thulasi as they had constant fights with each other. The couple had two kids.

In the video, one could see Thulasi beating her 18-month-old baby with her fist, and then the baby started to bleed from the nose and mouth. She constantly beats her child and also records them. In another video, she was seen hammering the leg of the little one with her fist.

When Vadivazhagan came to know about Thulasi beating her kids very badly, he came to Andhra Pradesh and took the kids to Villupuram. On the other hand, Gopalakrishnan, the grandfather of the child don't about the abuse and he said that he knew that Thulasi had taken her child to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry for treatment.

