AMARAVATI: Moderate to heavy rains are likely to hit several coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days. Visakha Meteorological Center issued a special weather forecast that predicts over the possibility of heavy rains in the coastal regions of AP for the next two days and advised the fishermen not to go out for any hunting activities for two days on Thursday and Friday.

Visakha officials said that strong winds of speed 40-50 km / h to hit along the coast.

The Visakha Meteorological Center has forecasted that low pressure is continuing across the east-central Bay of Bengal along with the west-central Bay. This low pressure which is heading from west to northwest would strengthen further by tomorrow.

Under the influence of this low pressure being generated in the Bay of Bengal, the southwest monsoon is said to be moving actively, which would result in heavy rainfall in parts of coastal regions of AP, and moderate rainfall in North coastal parts of the state.

Meanwhile, with the onset of southwest monsoon in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rains occurred at many parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.