AP Winter Assembly Sessions 2021 Begin, Scheduled Till November 26

AMARAVATI: The seventh Andhra Pradesh Legislative Winter Assembly session commenced at 9 AM in the morning today( November 18). Before the sessions began the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting was held at which the business and the number of days of the session were decided. The BAC meeting, chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, was attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Anil Kumar Yadav and Kurasala Kannababu. MLA Atchennaidu from TDP was also present.

The TDP requested that the assembly session continue till November 26, which was accepted. The BAC meeting decided to hold the AP assembly sessions till the 26th of this month.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has rejected the TDP's adjournment motion to urgently discuss the hike in petrol and diesel prices in AP.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly condoled the demise of former members of Legislative Assembly M Abdul Aziz (Kovvuru), A Ramireddy (Dhuggirala), P Krishna Murthy (Mummidivaram), P Ranganayakulu (Hindupur), Vanka Srinivasa Rao (Polavaram), T Venkaiah (Tadikonda), D Peraiah (Undi), Pinnelli Lakshma Reddy (Macherla), MV Ramana Reddy (Proddatur) and Dr. S Pitchi Reddy (Darsi), who passed away during the intervening period of the assembly sessions.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram moved the condolence motion reading out the names of deceased MLAs and their contribution and conveyed condolences to bereaved family members. The House observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed members.

After the sessions commenced the newly-elected Badvel YSRCP MLA Dr. Dasari Sudha was sworn in. Around 14 bills will be introduced in the Assembly apart from a short discussion on women empowerment.The house was adjourned for a tea break before the main proceedings.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday issued the notification commencing the AP assembly session from November 18. The governor said the two Houses of the legislature would commence at 9 am on the day. The Governor who was supposed to address the joint session of the legislative assembly and legislative council, commencing the winter session as per custom, will not be able to as he has been diagnosed with COVID and is recuperating in a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Also Read: AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Is Covid Positive