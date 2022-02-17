AP Will Progress Under Dynamic CM YS Jagan: Nitin Gadkari

Vijayawada: The long-awaited Benz Circle flyover-II was inaugurated on Thursday by Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. The flyover foundation stone for other road and infrastructure projects was laid at a public meeting held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium where around 2,000 people including State Ministers, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, MLAs, and MPs participated in the event. Gadkari inaugurated the newly-developed four-lane road from Gundugolanu to Kovvuru and Gutti highway at Anantapur district. The foundation stones for projects worth Rs 21,000 crores were unveiled by the Union Minister on the stage.

Speaking in the meeting on the occasion, Nitin Gadkari lauded the Chief Minister and stated that Andhra Pradesh would progress under the dynamic leadership of CM Jagan. "If there is a leader who has a strong desire to do good to the people, anything can be achieved," he told the Chief Minister. This period can be described as a golden chapter in the history of AP which is developing rapidly. He said he was happy to be co-founding several development works in the State.

The Eastern Ring Road requested by CM YS Jagan has just been approved, he informed. The Minister revealed that 30 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) were being sanctioned instead of 20 ROBs. The minister recalled his special connection with Visakhapatnam when he was the Shipping Minister. He assured of all support to the State for the development from the Center.

Nitin Gadkari said that Rs. 3 crores worth of roads will be constructed in the future. He said that the Center was constructing six Greenfield Express Highways in the state. Gadkari said he hoped the AP would play a key role in India's economic development. The Minister said there was no shortage of funds for the construction of roads and recalled the former Prime Minister’s statement that “the development of the country is with the development of roads”, he said. The construction of the Golden Quadrilateral began during the reign of Vajpayee, he informed.

The Union Minister assured that the Raipur-Visakha Greenfield Highway would be completed by 2024. By 2025, the Nagpur-Vijayawada highway would be completed with Rs 15,000 crores.

Speaking further the Minister said that the connectivity of ports and roads was crucial in the development. In three years, the Chittoor-Thanjavur Greenfield Highway at Rs. 5 crores, Hyderabad-Visakha Greenfield Highway at Rs. 6 lakh crores, and the construction of the Bangalore-Chennai highway through Andhra Pradesh would be completed at a cost of Rs 17,000 crores. These highways would benefit the states of Karnataka, AP, and Tamil Nadu. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is very crucial at the juncture, he said to provide road connectivity to all the villages across India.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Speech At Vijayawada

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Greets Telangana CM KCR on Birthday