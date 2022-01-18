AMARAVATI/NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh would lead in terms of infrastructure in the Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Mission Plan. Addressing a virtual conference of state ministers of southern India on ‘PM Gati Shakti Southern Zone’, organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway and chaired by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Mekapati said that he would make Andhra Pradesh a leader in infrastructure creation. The State government was focusing and investing heavily in freight, transport and infrastructure, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on development decentralization through the creation of facilities. This is a testament to his vision and we are taking the lead in development through the Pancha Sutras, he said.

The Industries Minister said the State was planning to build Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports and 9 fishing harbors at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore. He said industrial and economic progress was being made through three industrial corridors, industrial nodes, and cargo hubs in the State.

Speaking during the meeting Nitin Gadkari said, that the Centre is committed for the progress and development of the country. Being a nation of a democratic and federal character, without the support from the state governments, the Union government alone cannot make efforts to develop our country. Stating that the states will have to play a major role in making the NMP project a success, the minister said, the cooperation and participation of the state, is needed to accelerate the speed of development in our country. He also emphasized on the need to make the decision-making process fast, transparent, time-bound, result-oriented, and corruption-free. The minister noted that the Gati Shakti project provides for multiple benefits for the nation and the state economy. He added that the successful implementation of the project will ensure higher revenues for state governments, which they can then deploy in creating better infrastructure and providing good services to their people. The Central government will appoint a nodal officer from each state as part of the Gati Shakti programme.

Participated in SouthZone conference on @GatiShakti organised by @MORTHIndia @nitin_gadkari - elaborated the opportunities for our state & the challenges it has! #Gatishakti plan to ensure that opportunities in #logistics field in AP shall be fine tuned with seamless integration pic.twitter.com/xEeeh4N0Mp — Mekapati Goutham Reddy Official (@MekapatiGoutham) January 17, 2022

