AP Will Become 'Swarna' Andhra Pradesh Under CM YS Jagan, Says Actor Suman

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu film actor Suman stated that if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continued for another two terms then Andhra Pradesh would become ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to Sakshi while attending a private function at Jawahar Autonagar in Vijayawada on Monday, he said the development would take place in all respects if the people give the opportunity for a person to be the Chief Minister for three consecutive terms.

Suman alleged that the previous government had done nothing for the people and only after the YSRCP government had come to power that it had brought in happiness among poor people with the Navartanalu welfare schemes. The Tollywood actor said that they would abide by any kind of decision taken by the State government on movie ticket pricing.

Speaking further the actor said that he had come into the field of acting after being advised by a mechanic to try his luck in movies. This is why he was fond of mechanics and that Abdul Kalam from Autonagar here was a good friend which is why he had come to attend the function.

Speaking further Suman said the AP government had done its best possible to improve the prospects of the film industry. If the buyers prosper then the film industry will also prosper, he said.

He later addressed the media after releasing the audio of 'Palle Gootiki Pandugochindi' at Ilapuram Hotel in Vijayawada. He said that they were all grateful to CM YS Jagan for his contribution to the film industry. The CM said he would do as much as he could for the development of the film industry and had for studios to be set up in AP as there were good shooting spots in the state.

