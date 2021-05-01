AP White Card Holders To Get 10 kgs Of Rice

Gudivada: State Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has announced that each white ration cardholder in the state will receive 10 kg of sortex medium-sized thin rice free of charge.

Minister Nani told the media in Gudivada on Friday that in light of the Covid pandemic in the state, the government has made this decision. The Central government has listed only 88 lakh white ration card holders out of a total of 1.47 crore in the state.

He mentioned that regardless of the Central government's approval of 88 lakh white ration cards, the State government would distribute rice to all 1.47 crore white ration cardholders. He said that the ration would put an additional burden of Rs 800 crore on the state government's coffers.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to distribute 10 kgs of rice to people living in poverty for two months in May and June 2021 for each cardholder said, Nani.

In the first phase of Covid, from March to November in 16 phases in 2020, the State government distributed rations free of charge to support BPL families, "he said.

Kodali Nani said that the second phase of the pandemic is rife in the state and that people are unable to leave their homes to work, resulting in a loss of livelihood. He urged white ration cardholders to take advantage of the two-month value of 10 kg of rice.