AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the Government Calendar 2021-2022 as part of Ugadi Celebrations at the camp office here on Tuesday.

The State Government has been implementing various schemes and programmes for the welfare and development of all sections of the society and has fulfilled more than 90 percent of the promises in one year. Despite the financial difficulties due to COVID, there was no delay in the implementation of the schemes. The Government has prepared a calendar for welfare schemes and implemented them.

The calendar for 2021–2022 was released on the occasion of Palva Nama Samvatsara Ugadi which includes the schemes and programmes that will be implemented during the year. The first page of the calendar contains the details of all the schemes and the second page contains the details of the number of people benefiting from different schemes including financial details in the last 22 months (from June 2019 to March 2021). On the third page, the details of YSR Aasara and Pension Kanuka are published. Next to it, the details of the implementation of various schemes are published.

Month-wise details

April 2021

First phase of Jagananna Vidaya Devena and Jagananna Vasati Devena, YSR Zero Interest loans to Farmers (Rabi-2019) and DWACRA women, and regular schemes like YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Gorumuddha, Nine hours Quality Free Electricity to farmers, DR YSR Arogyasri, Dr YSR Arogya Aasara, YSR Pension Kanuka.

May -2021

YSR Free Crop Insurance (Kharif -2020), First Phase of YSR Rytu Bharosa, Matyakara Bharosa

(Diesel Subsidy) and Matyakara Bharosa (Subsidy on Fishing prohibition) and other regular schemes mentioned in the month of April will be implemented.

June 2021

YSR Cheyutha, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and other regular schemes.

July 2021

Second Phase of Jagananna Vidya Devena, YSR Kapu Nestham, YSR Vahana Mitra, and other regular schemes.

August 2021

Zero Interest Loans to farmers ( Kharif-2020), Industrial subsidies to MSME, and Spinning mills, YSR Nethanna Nestham, Payments to Agrigold Victims and other regular schemes.

September 2021

YSR Aasara and other regular schemes.

October -2021

Second Phase of YSR Rytu Bharosa, Jagananna Chedodu, Jagananna Thodu and other regular schemes.

November -2021

YSR EBC Nestham and other regular schemes

December -2022

Second Phase of Jagananna Vasati Devena and Third Phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena, YSR Law Nestham and other regular schemes.

January- 2022

Third Phase of YSR Rytu Bharosa, Jagananna Amma Vodi, Increase of YSR Pension amount to 2500, and other regular schemes.

February- 2022

Fourth phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena and other regular schemes.

