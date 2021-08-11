AP Weavers Thank CM YS Jagan For Easing Their Burden

Interacting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the beneficiaries of Nethanna Nestham from various districts thanked the Chief Minister for providing financial assistance through Nethanna Nestham and various other schemes that help them in supporting their families.

Chinna Venkateswarlu, a beneficiary from YSR Kadapa district said that he spent almost 30 years in the handloom business and recalled that the previous government completely abandoned weaver families where a majority have ended up with losses and debts. However, with the support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy the weaver families were able to sustain even during this pandemic crisis with support of the State government. Another beneficiary from Guntur district, G Janaki said that the government has indeed instilled confidence in them by providing extensive support through various schemes. She said that her children are studying at government schools, as all those schools were transformed to the level of corporate schools, and asserted that all the weaver families want YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to be the Chief Minister even in the coming elections. Similarly, another beneficiary Subbalakshmi from Amalapuram said that the government stood by her when she was surrounded by odd circumstances after the demise of her husband. ‘When the handloom industry was on the decline during Covid, the Chief Minister helped all the weaver families through Nethanna Nestham bringing a new ray of hope.’ she said.

Ministers Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, Ch Venugopalakrishna, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Industries and Commerce (Handloom, Textiles) Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, MLC Potula Sunita, APCO Chairman Chillapalli Venkata Naga Mohanarao, Devanga Corporation Chairman Biraka Surendra, Padmashali Corporation Chairman J Vijayalakshmi, Thogataveera Corporation Chairman Geddam Sunitha, Kurnishali Corporation Chairman Butta Sharadamma, Lepakshi Chairman B Vijayalakshmi and others were present.