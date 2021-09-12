AP Weather Report: Rains To Continue For Next 2 Days

The Indian Meteorological Department released a bulletin saying that the low-pressure area which is formed in the central-east and northeastern Bay of Bengal is moving towards the coast of North Odisha- West Bengal area. It forecast that the low-pressure area may turn into a heavy storm in the next 48 hours. The Met Department clarified that the impact of such storm will not be on Andhra Pradesh weather.

However, with the low-pressure area, heavy rains are expected to fall in the districts of North Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The Rayalaseema districts will likely receive light to moderate rains in the next 48 hours. The IMD said that rains may continue in the state till the end of September.

Apart from this, three people died because of the lightning that occurred in various places of Srikakulam district. Met Department officials warn the fishermen to consider the weather before stepping out for fishing.