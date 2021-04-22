AP Weather Report: Rainfall Likely In Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra
Light to moderate showers and thunderstorms are expected in the regions of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours, as per meteorological officials.
The low-pressure area extending from southwestern Madhya Pradesh to Vidarbha, Telangana, and Rayalaseema, the periodicity that developed in northern and southern Tamil Nadu is now expanding into a trough and basin formation at 0.9 km to 1.5 km above sea level. IMD officials say that the wind blows with a speed of 30 Km to 40 Km per hour. Including the rain, some parts of the Rayalaseema region are likely to have 2 to 3 degrees higher temperatures than normal.
Meanwhile, mango growers have suffered significant losses due to winds and unexpected rains.