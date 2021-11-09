AP Weather Report: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In 7 Districts

AMARAVATI: A depression has formed over the east-central Arabian Sea on Monday and it will likely maintain its intensity for another four days leading to heavy rainfall in the Stated of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. The Depression is forecast to move southwestward from Tuesday and settle over the southwest Arabian Sea by Friday as per the Indian Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation will occur over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday morning. This circulation is forecast to intensify and move northwestward from Tuesday. It is likely to pass over the southwest Bay of Bengal from Tuesday and approach the Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday or Friday leading to fairly widespread to widespread rains with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms in Southern India.

Heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected over isolated areas of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday, and heavy to very heavy rains in Kerala on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu is likely to experience heavy to very heavy showers on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday; heavy to extremely heavy falls on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy winds of 40 to 60 kmph are expected along the coast and heavy to very heavy rains are expected at several places in seven districts and Rayalaseema districts will also receive heavy rains.

Chittoor, Prakasam, Guntur, Nellore, East and West Godavari and Krishna districts will receive heavy rainfall on November 11 and 12. Vizianagaram, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains.

State Disaster Management Commissioner K Kannababu said as the seas would be rough and fishermen were warned not go hunting. People were asked to stay alert in the wake of possible heavy rains. Farmers are advised to take appropriate precautions in agricultural work.

Decreased temperatures in Visakhapatnam agency

Paderu: Minimum temperatures are being recorded in the Visakhapatnam agency akin to the temperatures in Kashmir. With winter setting in the temperatures have dropped down for the past three days. The cold spell has been prevailing since 6 pm and has been foggy even till midnight. On Monday, G. Madugula recorded 10.5 degrees, Dumbriguda 10.7, Pedabayalu 11.1, Arakuloya 11.4, Munchangiputtu 11.5, Hukumpeta 12.1, Paderu 12.5, and Chintapalli was at 13 degrees.

