AP Weather Report: IMD Forecasts More Rains In These Andhra Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Visakhapatnam has forecast light rains in several districts of Andhra Pradesh during the next 48 hours. The Met Department stated that light to moderate rains are expected at one or two places in the coastal and Rayalaseema areas.

The bulletin stated the winds are likely to move west-northward along the monsoon trough during the next two days. On July 28, there is a possibility of low pressure in the northern Bay of Bengal, IMD bulletin added.

The areas will also have heavy thundershowers and lightning at several places in the coastal district on Thursday. Officials have warned the fishermen not to venture into the seas.