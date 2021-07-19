AP Weather Report: Heavy Rain Forecast For Andhra Pradesh

Heavy downpour was witnessed across the state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Rains lashed Anantapur, Kadapa, Guntur, parts of Kurnool districts disrupting normal life. The rivers and the streams in Anantapur had a huge water flow.

Kadiri in Anantapur district received the highest rainfall of 26.2 cm and several low lying areas in Kadiri and nearby mandals were inundated. With knee-deep rainwater entering the houses, people started panicking.

Flood water from Chitravati river started overflowing above the bridge on the outskirts of Puttaparthi. Observing the flood situation, police and revenue officials issued a warning to people in the Chitravati river basin, asking them to be careful. They asked them to evacuate if the flood flow continued.

Observing the flood situation, police rushed to the bridge and barricaded it to ensure people do not get stuck on the bridge while trying to cross it. Despite downpour, they held their position to prevent people from crossing the bridge.

Several low-lying colonies in Kadapa town and other parts of the district are inundated with the heavy rains. Guntur city and Bapatla town in Guntur district, Vijayawada city and some other parts of Krishna district also witnessed heavy downpour.

Besides this, the Indian Meteorological Department forecast heavy rains for the coming two days across the state. While, light to moderate rains are expected on Monday, heavy rainfall in eastern and western parts of the state are likely to occur on Tuesday.

