AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government has kept its promise and assured the Grade-1 and 2 Village Revenue Officers (VROs) in the state of compassionate appointments.

Special Chief Secretary, Revenue Department Sai Prasad on Thursday issued an order amending the AP VRO Service Rules-2008 to provide a compassionate appointment to one of the family members of an in-service Grade-1 and 2 VRO in case of death.

As per the order, any degree-educated partner/children in the VRO’s family will be given opportunities under the compassionate appointments scheme and provided them jobs equivalent to Junior Assistant, or similar cadre.

It is known that VROs have been demanding the government to extend the compassionate appointments for them also, however the previous TDP government ignored their demands. Now the YSJagan-led government has fulfilled the long-term demand of VROs and amended the service rules.

AP Amaravati JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateshwarlu and VRO Association State President Bhupathiraju Ravindraraju thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for this gesture.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Holds Video Conference On Spandana Programme