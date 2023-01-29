The revolutionary concept of the Village and Ward Secretariat system in Andhra Pradesh has established a new record on the 25th of January where more than 2.88 lakh petitions were resolved in one day.

The YS Jagan-led government in the state set up the Village and Ward Secretariats on October 2, 2019, one for every two thousand population across the state.

The idea behind this decentralization was that no one should go to the mandal centers or nearby towns or district centers for various tasks related to the government. A total of 545 government services have been made available in village and ward secretariats from January 26, 2020, so that these works are almost solved.

Another 252 types of central government services have also been made available in a phased manner.

So far 6.43 crore people have availed of government services in the last three years since its inception.

Earlier the record was 1.80 lakh services were provided in a single day by these Gram Ward Secretariats. But on Wednesday this month, 2.88 lakh people used different types of services, officials disclosed, despite the fact that there were technical problems with Microsoft software around the world on the same day.

A total of 6.43 crore government services were provided to the people by the village and ward secretariats in the last three years.

Out of the 2.88 lakh requests resolved on the 25th of this month, 65-70 percent of them are related to the revenue department.

applications for caste and income certificates on that day.

During these three years, the government has made available new services from time to time as per the needs of the people. Also, many measures have been taken to improve the quality of services.

► As all government welfare schemes are linked and implemented with the Aadhaar details of the beneficiaries, the government has also made Aadhaar services available in new secretariats.

► Aadhaar Enrollment Center has been set up in 2,377 secretariats in every five village secretariats in the state. Areas, where Aadhaar services are not available, have been identified and have been established in the respective secretariats.

► Also, the government has undertaken the process of making the services related to the registration of houses and land sales available in the secretariats. The government has also completed training of local staff to make these services available in 1,537 secretariats.

► In the past year, the government has brought water, property taxes, traffic challans, and farmers' water bill payments in relation to new municipal areas under the jurisdiction of the secretariats.

After CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy started the Gram Sachivalayam system, people’s time and money have been saved and they don’t need to move around the offices in town, Mandal, and district centers for any small work with the government. There has been an increase in transparency in government programs and there has been no room for bribery. The government is planning to introduce more new services in the secretariats in the coming days, Budi Muthyalanaidu, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development asserted.

In the coming days, the secretariat is working towards providing online services from home as well as improving the software and technical aspects related to this. Very soon people or applicants will receive soft copies of relevant certificates through a WhatsApp link once the online sevas of the Grama/Ward Sachivalayams are established.

