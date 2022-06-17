AP Village/Ward Secretariat Delegation Thank CM YS Jagan For Declaring Probation

Jun 17, 2022, 17:12 IST
AMARAVATI: A delegation of Village/Ward Secretariats Employees Association led by its honorary president K Vemkatrami Reddy  met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office and thanked him for the declaration of probation of Village / Ward Secretariats employees. 

Village/Ward Secretariats Employees Association President Bheemreddy Anjan Reddy, General Secretary Battula Ankama Rao, State Working Presidents Vipparthi Nikhil Krishna and Bhargav Sutej, and  Additional General Secretary  B R R Kishore were among others who thanked the Chief Minister. 

Government Advisor ( Village/ Ward Secretariats, Spandana Programme) R Dhanunjay Reddy was also present on the occasion.

