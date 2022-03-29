AP Village, Ward Volunteers Awards Presentation on April 4

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government will felicitate the Village/Ward Volunteers for the second year who have been working selflessly and disbursing pensions to the senior citizens and offering 35 different types of services to the people in the State. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the 4th of April in Narasaraopeta in the Guntur district and the celebrations are slated to go on for a month.

The Chief Minister will hand over the awards to a select few volunteers on that day. Afterwards, the Seva Vajra and Seva Ratna Award recipients will be given in an award ceremony under the auspices of the Ministers in charge of their respective districts.

As many as 875 volunteers would get the Seva Vajra, 4,136 volunteers the Seva Ratna, and 2,28,322 volunteers the Seva Mitra awards in a grand felicitation ceremony for their excellent services. Arrangements are being made to felicitate 2,33,333 people who are working in conjunction with the village/ ward secretariats this year who served for over a year without complaints.

The Seva Ratna award for 4,136 volunteers would involve five of each volunteer selected from every mandal, five from each municipality, and 10 from each corporation. The Seva Vajra award for 875 volunteers will see five volunteers selected from each constituency.

The selections will be done based on the efficiency they have shown in the door-to-door survey, distribution of pensions, implementation of home delivery services, and activities related to pension cards, rice cards, health cards, etc.

A financial incentive of Rs 10,000 would be given to Seva Mitras, Rs 20,000 to Seva Ratnas, and Rs 30,000 to Seva Vajras. Apart from the incentive, they will be presented with a medal, badge, shawl, and certificate in recognition of their service.

