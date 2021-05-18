AP Village Volunteers For Prakasam District, Last Date For Application Today

The government of Andhra Pradesh has brought some good news for the unemployed youth in the state. Officials have recently issued a notification for the recruitment of volunteer posts for bringing up the different schemes and services developed by the state government.

The notification has been released for a total of 291 posts in the Prakasam district. All those who passed the tenth class and are residing in the nearest places are eligible for these jobs.

The age criteria for this job must be between 18 and 35 years of age. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the interview. The candidates must be aware of the various activities and schemes that are being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government

Eligible and interested candidates should apply before May 18. For complete details, candidates are advised to visit the website https://gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in/