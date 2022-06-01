AP Village Volunteers Begin Door Delivery of Pensions

The distribution of the pensions across Andhra Pradesh started on Wednesday. The volunteers are distributing the pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries from the early hours of Wednesday as a part of YSR Pension Scheme. The identification of beneficiaries is made through biometrics. A total of Rs 1543.80 crore was released to 60.75 lakh beneficiaries. By 10 AM more than 66 percent beneficiaries have received their pensions. Budi Mutyala Naidu, deputy CM, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development of Andhra Pradesh said that those who are eligible for getting pension will definitely get their pensions.

Volunteers distributed Rs 461.92 crore to about 18.22 lakh people by 7 AM. Also, 48.27 percent of beneficiaries have received pensions by 8 am and Rs 744.02 crore was disbursed to 29.32 lakh people, said AP Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Muthyala Naidu.

A total of 35.55 lakh beneficiaries have received the pension by 9 AM and 66.15 percent of beneficiaries have got their pensions till 10:00 AM.

