AP Village Secretariat System Catches Attention of Other States, Says Rural MLA Kannababu

Kakinada: Praising the village secretariats and volunteers system introduced by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kakinada rural MLA and former Minister Kurasala Kannababu said this initiative of YSR Congress government was unique and is getting noticed by other state governments in the country.

Kannababu, as a chief guest, attended the inauguration of permanent buildings for village secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendram, YSR Village clinic and Bulk milk cooling centres, all in a single campus in Ganganapalli village of Kakinada rural Mandal on Thursday,

Speaking on this occasion, the Kakinada rural MLA said under the able leadership of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, administration was brought to the doorsteps of people by the innovative scheme.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geeta Viswanath, who also participated in the programme, said that Andhra Pradesh became a role model to other states in implementation of developmental and welfare schemes on a massive scale.

Giving details of the construction of all government buildings in a single place, District Collector Kritika Shukla said Village secretariat building was constructed at a cost of Rs.35 lakhs, Rythu Bharosa kendram at Rs.21.80 lakhs, YSR Village clinic at Rs.17.50 lakhs and Bulk milk cooling unit at Rs.15.74 lakhs. She said people could avail all the government services under a single roof now.

