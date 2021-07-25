AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government will conduct credit-based assessment examinations for village/ward secretariat probationers who will complete two years of service this October 2nd. As per Service Rules, they have to be confirmed and their pay scales revised.

It may be recollected a record of 1.34 lakh new government jobs were created and filled within four months in the State of Andhra Pradesh after the YSRCP government took charge, which created a record of sorts. Out of these 1.21 lakh are working in secretariats affiliated to nine government departments and the first batch will undergo an examination to assess them so far. Special Chief Secretary -Department of Gram Volunteers/Ward Volunteers and Village Secretariats/Ward Secretariats (GVWV&VSWS), Ajay Jain wrote letters to the respective departments on Friday asking them to confirm the syllabus for the examination.

The Government has established 15,004 Village/Ward Secretariats and the Village/Ward level Secretariat functionaries were recruited and posted and are functioning at various Village/Ward Secretariats. More than 543 services of various departments are delivered from these secretariats.

As per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the various review meetings has directed that along with other requirements all Secretariat functionaries must undergo training and their performance should be assessed.

As per the appointment orders issued by the respective Departments, the functionaries during the probation shall undergo Induction Training. And also to undertake such other training courses and pass departmental tests as the Government may prescribe from time to time. As part of the Capacity Building, a Credit Based Assessment System (CBAS) was proposed and the details are given below for the exams:

A tentative date for conducting the examination will likely be between 11th September 2021 and 17th September 2021.

It plans to conduct the test for 90 minutes with 100 questions.

Syllabus: Paper 1

a. Department Related subjects

b. Govt Schemes and services of their department

Paper 2

c. Subordinate Service Rules/APCCA Rules

/Leave Rules/Fundamental Rules etc

d. Digital Services/ Digital Literacy

e. Communication/soft/leadership Skills

It is suggested that the departments should make appropriate arrangements if it intends to conduct only practicals instead of a written test with the set 65 questions.

The respective Line Departments shall train their functionaries for the subjects and the GVWV&VSWS Department shall train the functionaries for the subjects mentioned in Credit Based Assessment system. The GVWV&VSWS Department will conduct the examination for both the papers and send the marks scored by functionaries to the concerned line departments. The line Departments shall consider the candidates for declaration of their probation who score 40% of marks and more in each paper mentioned under the Credit Based Assessment System.

Ajay Jain mentioned that whereas making ready the syllabus for the examination by division, the duty of preparation of query paper, disclosure of outcomes, and administration of the examination has been handed over to APPSC.

