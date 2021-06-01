AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) asking him to identify village sarpanches and ward members who are actively involved in the ‘Jagannanna Swachha Sankalpa’ program and recognise them as frontline warriors and vaccinate them on a priority basis.

He stated that they should be considered irrespective of the age limit as they have been working tirelessly in curbing corona along with sanitation works in the villages.

In another statement, Minister Peddireddy said that usually diarrhoea cases were reported in rural areas every year during this season, but no such health problems had arisen in the villages thanks to the sanitation programs conducted by village sarpanches. The minister expressed hope that there would be no traces of the virus in 30-gram panchayats and that many villages across the state would soon become corona-free villages.

Andhra Pradesh received stocks from the Centre and started a special drive to vaccinate people in high-risk categories above 45 +years of age. With more vaccine supplies expected in June, the daily vaccination numbers should be in the range of 25-30 lakh or even more in the days to come. For June, the Centre has allowed the State to procure 11,45,540 doses of Covishield and 3,40,680 doses of Covaxin, the Principal Health Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said.

Meanwhile Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the concerned authorities to vaccinate students heading to a foreign country for studies as well as those students who want to go there for jobs.

