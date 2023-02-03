AP: Videshi Vidya Deevena to Support Meritorious Students Aspiring to Study Abroad

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has deposited Rs.19.95 crore under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena as the first instalment of financial assistance to benefit 213 eligible SC, ST, BC, Minority and EBC students who have secured admission this year in the top 200 universities abroad ranked as per the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University rankings.

Depositing the amount by click of a button virtually here on Friday, the Chief Minister called upon the beneficiaries to pursue academic careers seriously and bring name and fame to the State and the country on international platforms.

He said the scheme would usher in a golden era in the State history as it extends financial support to meritorious students who want to pursue academic careers abroad but are facing financial difficulties. Government is investing more in Education than in any other sector and considers it as investment in human resources and students should reach great heights using it, he said.

Students should not lose educational opportunities abroad due to poverty, he said.

Great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr B.R.Ambedkar pursued higher studies in foreign Universities while CEOs like Sundar Pitchai of Google and Satya Nadella of Microsoft reached top positions after pursuing higher studies in world class Universities.

Even US Vice President Kamala Harris and British PM Rishi Sunak also studied in world famous Universities, he said, asking the students to remember the State when they attain top positions.

The Chief Minister also virtually interacted with some of the beneficiaries and their parents who have thanked him.

During TDP term the scheme lacked transparency and was marred in corruption and had extended a meagre financial assistance Rs. 15 lakh to SC, ST, BC and Minority students and Rs. 10 lakh to EBC students, the YSRCP Government has been reimbursing the total tuition fee of Rs. 1.25crore fixed by the top Universities abroad.

The TDP regime fixed an annual family income limit of Rs. 6 lakh for implementing the scheme which was ultimately wound up as the arrears mounted to Rs. 318 crores, he said, pointing out that the YSRCP Government enhanced the income limit to Rs. 8 lakh to benefit more students. Under the scheme which is implemented in full transparency, the Government would make 100 per cent reimbursement of tuition fee to SC, ST, BC and Minority students up to Rs.1. 25 crore and up to Rs. 1crore to EBC students who have secured ranks in top 100 Universities, he said.

Similarly, 100 percent tuition fee reimbursement will be made up to Rs. 75 lakh to SC, ST, BC and Minority students and up to Rs. 50 lakh or 50 per cent of the tuition fee whichever is less for EBC students who have secured admissions in the Universities ranked 100 to 200 as per the QS World University rankings.

He said meritorious students aspiring to seek assistance to study abroad or those who want to lodge complaints can reach the Government by dialling 1902 and a specially assigned IAS officer would attend on these calls at the CMO.

Every year, a state level selection committee headed by Principal Secretaries of concerned departments would select eligible students taking admissions in QS ranked foreign Universities for fall and spring seasons as per their admission schedule.

First instalment of the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena would be paid on acquiring immigration card (I-94), second instalment after the results of the first semester, third instalment after the results of the second semester and the last and fourth instalment would be paid after successful completion of the fourth semester.

Deputy Chief Minister Amjath Basha (Minority Welfare), Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, Principal Secretary (BC and Social Welfare) G. Jayalakshmi, Minority Welfare Secretary A. Md. Imtiaz, AP Higher Education Council Chairman Prof K. Hemachandra Reddy, Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation MD G. Rekha Rani and senior officials were also present.

