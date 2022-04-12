AP: Venu Gopala Krishna Takes Charges as BC Welfare, Cinematography and I&PR

AMRAVATI: YSRCP leader from Ramachandrapuram Chelluboyina Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday took charge of the Ministry for BC Welfare, Cinematography and I&PR on Tuesday. He took charge as the Minister after holding special pujas in his chamber in the second block of the Secretariat. Upon taking charge, the Chief Whip Mudanuri Prasada Raju and I&PR branch officials congratulated the Minister.

Venu Gopala Krishna started his political career in 2001 by getting elected as the Zilla Parishad chairman of East Godavari district. Later served as DCC President for East Godavari from 2008–12 and was also a member of the AP Pollution Control Board.

In 2013, Venu Gopala Krishna was appointed as YSRCP Kakinada Rural Coordinator. He contested the 2014 Assembly elections on a YSRCP ticket but lost. Again as a YSRCP candidate from Ramachandrapuram constituency, he won the 2019 Assembly elections. He was also a minister in the previous YS Jagan cabinet. He was retained as a minister in the AP Cabinet rejig.

Some backgrounder about the Minister for BC Welfare, Cinematography and I&PR

Name: Chelluboyina Venu Gopala Krishna

Constituency: Ramachandrapuram

Native place : Adavipalem

Parents: Subhadramma, Late Venkanna

Born on : December 23, 1962

Education: B.A.

Spouse: Varalakshmi

Children: Naren, Umashankar