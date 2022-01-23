AP: Vellampalli Flays Somu Veerraju For Caste Politics

Amaravati: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas came down heavily on BJP State President Somu Veerraju, for playing caste politics by making false allegations against the government.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the Minister said that Somu Veerraju has been making provocative statements against the government and creating religious hatred across the State. He said that the latter couldn't even win as corporator, yet criticized Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by using abusive language. He warned Somu Veerraju to watch his language while speaking about the Chief Minister and making false accusations. He questioned Somu Veeraju whether he is loyal to the country or to TDP and slammed him for neglecting the State issues.

On this occasion, the minister recalled that over 40 temples were demolished during TDP rule, while the BJP leader was serving as endowment minister. He said the State Government has been constructing all those demolished temples and also handed over Antarvedi chariot blaze case to CBI.

Flaying BJP for creating unrest in the State, the Minister said that the current government has been providing transparent governance irrespective of caste, religion, while ensuring that all the eligible people receive welfare initiatives. He stated that the opposition leaders have been trying to create chaos in Gudivada in the name of a casino and said that the government is already investigating the case.