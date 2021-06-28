AP Using Its Rightful Share of Water: Anil Kumar Yadav

AP, 28 June: Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said that the government was taking its share as per the word given by the AP government. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that AP is only using its rightful share. He criticized the state of Telangana for using water through illegal structures even before the water level in the Srisailam project reached 881 ft.

He also said that the project should increase the capacity of lift irrigation to reach all parts of AP.

The writings in ‘ABN Andhra Jyoti' against the AP government are baseless and similar to that of Chandrababu who has lost his mental balance right now. The Telugu Desam Party leaders are mum on the water issue. The AP minister added that the TDP leaders are deceiving the people of Andhra Pradesh by not supporting the establishment of the Potireddipadu lift irrigation project which contributes to the development of Rayalaseema. TDP leaders who have confined themselves to zoom meetings, do not care about the problems of people, he said.

AP Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has slammed TDP leaders for raking up unwanted controversies in Rayalaseema.