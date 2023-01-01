AP Ushers In New Year 2023 With Distribution Of Enhanced Pension Amount

AMARAVATI: The people of Andhra Pradesh ushered in the first day of the New Year with much joy and happiness, and with an assurance that their welfare was being taken care of, thanks to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's monthly pension scheme. This year 2023 the beneficiaries were being given an enhanced pension amount of Rs 2,750, which the Chief Minister promised as a new year's gift.

Pension distribution started early on Sunday morning across the state of AP with the Village/ward Volunteers all geared up to visit the houses of the beneficiaries and distribute the pension amounts to bring smiles across the faces of the citizens. As per reports, 23.23 % of beneficiaries were covered by 8.00 am. An amount of Rs.409.37 crores was disbursed to 14.88 lakh people consisting of senior citizens, widows, single women, handloom workers, masons, fishermen, tanners, and AIDS patients in the state. Until now they were receiving Rs.2,500 per month as pension money but from today onwards, they will be receiving Rs.2,750 per month. Around 2,31,989 new beneficiaries have been added across the state this month.

With the new year, the AP government has decided to organize a week-long pension distribution program( Pension Varothsavalu) from January 1.

As part of this, the government will organize special programs at the mandal and municipal levels across the state till the 7th of January. On January 3, CM YS Jagan will participate in a special program in Rajahmundry.

Local MLAs will distribute new pension amounts, rice cards, Arogyasri cards, and grant cards to those who are eligible for housing sites (from July 2022 to November 2022). The government had recently granted new rice cards to 44,543 families, new Arogyasri health cards to 14,401 families, and new House sites to 14,531 families.

The AP Government has so far spent Rs.62,500 crores on pension distribution since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge as CM. The number of beneficiaries has recently increased to 64.06 lakhs, and for this, the government will incur a number of Rs. 21,180 crores for this purpose.

The YSRCP government is committed to raising the old age pension to Rs 3,000 per person as part of its election manifesto. So far, the government increased the social security pension amount in two installments to Rs 2,250 and Rs 2,500.

