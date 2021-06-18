AP Unlocked, Relaxes Curfew: Check New Timings

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has further relaxed the curfew rules in the state. As of now, the relaxation timings are from 6 am to 2 pm. This has been extended to 6 pm now. The current curfew timing is till the 20th of this month and the new regulations and relaxation timings will take effect from June 21. The new timings would be in effect for another 10 days starting from June 21 till June 30. A decision to this effect was taken during a review meeting conducted by AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with health department officials and authorities on the COVID conditions in the State.

The government in its order has instructed shops in the state to close by 5 pm. Government offices will continue to function as usual with curfew relaxations. Officials made it clear that curfew regulations would be strictly enforced after 6 pm.

However, due to the high number of corona cases, relaxations will continue till 2 pm in East Godavari. In the last 24 hours, 6,151 positive cases were registered in the state of which 1,244 alone in East Godavari district. Government officials have made it clear that people should wear masks and maintain physical distance at shops and markets and when going outside.

