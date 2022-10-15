AP: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Visit Kakinada on Oct 28

Kakinada: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the temporary campus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) campus here on October 28, said Kakinada MP Vanga Geeta Viswanath on Friday.

The YSRCP leader visited the JNTUK campus to review the arrangements for the grand inaugural at the end of this month. At a meeting with the university officials, she said it is really great news for the people of Kakinada that the prestigious IIFT third campus is being opened in South India in the town.

The IIFT campus is spread over a sprawling area of 3,000 sq ft in a modern G plus two buildings with all facilities. The prestigious institute to get a permanent campus as the state government has allotted 25 acres of land in the Kakinada SEZ, the MP said.

Sharing the Union Minister’s itinerary, Geeta said Nirmala Sitharaman will undertake the tour of the district for two days on October 27 and 28. Sitharaman will inaugurate the temporary campus on October 28 at 9.30 am and interact with the students, the MP added. The IIFT has already started a five year integrated Business management course at its campus.

