AP : Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Whirlwind Visit to Kurnool Tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow. As part of BJP’s ‘Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’ programme, the Union Minister is touring several states this month.

After wrapping up his tour in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on Saturday, Shah will move to Kurnool tomorrow. He will be visiting Kurnool and Hindupur constituencies on Sunday.

Notably, the saffron party is focused on the Rayalaseema Declaration which seeks to set up a High Court and second capital in Rayalaseema. Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Kurnool.

