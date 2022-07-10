AP: Two killed and Three Injured In A Car Accident Near Tirupati

In a tragic incident, two devotees were killed and three injured in an accident while they were on their way to Tirumala Darshanam. The deceased were identified as Sharanya and Mithun of E-Road, Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, the driver may have dozed off at the wheel. The car they were travelling in lost control over the vehicle and hit a culvert near C. Mallavaram in Tirupati district. As a result, two died on the spot.

Police said that there were five people in the car at the time of the accident. It was revealed that they all belong to the same family who left for Tirumala darshan in a car. The injured have been shifted to Tirupati RUIA Hospital and are being treated. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Also Read: Amarnath Tragedy: Six Pilgrims From AP Reported Missing