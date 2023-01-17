AP: Two CISF Jawans Die By Suicide in Sriharikota

Nellore: One more CISF jawan has committed suicide at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Monday.

This is the second suicide case within 24 hours and it has sent shock waves among the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted at the spaceport in Sriharikota of the district.

The deceased Jawan has been identified as Sub-inspector Vikas Singh (30). He shot himself in the head with his service weapon on Monday night and died on the spot. He took this extreme step while being on duty at the Sriharikota Space Launch Center.

Vikas was a native of Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by wife and three children.

Earlier, 29-year-old Chintamani hanged himself to death from a tree inside the spaceport premises. He hailed from Chhattisgarh and worked at PCMC Radar Centre. The jawan had returned to duty on January 10 after a long leave.

Sriharikota police has registered two separate suicide cases. Police said the two jawans took their lives due to their personal problems.

