AMARAVATI: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the first phase of Andhra Pradesh-Amul Dairy project at the State Secretariat at Amaravati on Wednesday in the presence of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation managing director Dr R S Sodhi and other executives of Amul.

Marking the launch of the project Amul, the Gujarat-based dairy giant which forayed into the milk procurement business in collaboration with the AP State government released an advertisement Titled "Amul Pradesh- Amul For Every Farmer". The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is seen with a laptop, while having a glass of milk with the Amul Girl, who is the mascot of all Amul's innovative ads based on current themes.

After the virtual launch at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister inspected the Amul stall ,bulk milk cooling units and flagged off the first Amul Milk Tanker at the Secretariat.

As part of the procurement process, Amul would procure milk from women cooperative dairy societies in 100 villages in Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa districts in the first phase. The overall plan is to procure milk in a total of about 550 villages in these three districts in the subsequent phases.

The Chief Minister started the procurement process at Nallapureddypalli village of Pulivendula assembly constituency in Kadapa district through video conference.

Watch the launch here:

Hon'ble Chief Minister @ysjagan launched the Andhra Pradesh-Amul Dairy Project, today. At an expenditure of Rs. 3517.43 Crore, 4.69 Lakh beneficiaries will be given livestock units of cows & buffaloes, under YSR Cheyutha & YSR Aasara schemes in 3 phases. @Amul_Coop pic.twitter.com/nF7BI7Fxne — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) December 2, 2020

Speaking to beneficiaries, YS Jagan said AP-Amul project would help improve the financial conditions of women who took up dairy business under YSR Cheyutha programme. He pointed out that it had taken two years to start 200 dairy cooperative societies in Gujarat, but in Pulivendula alone, 43 societies were formed in a span of 23 days.

The Chief Minister said under the AP-Amul project, each dairy farmer would get a profit of Rs 5-7 per litre, which would go a long way in improving their financial status.

In July this year, the AP government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amul to encourage milk cooperative societies, especially those run by women, and further develop the dairy sector in the state.

The AP-Amul milk procurement project was allocated a budget of Rs. 3517.43 Crore, where 4.69 Lakh beneficiaries will be given livestock units of cows & buffaloes, under YSR Cheyutha & YSR Aasara schemes in 3 phases.

