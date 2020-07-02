CHINTURU: A tribal man from Andhra Pradesh has sought financial aid from the government to accomplish his dream of an adventurous space journey.

Dudi Bhadraiah hailing from Kothapally has created a record by climbing the world's highest peak "Mount Everest". With the feat, he became the first person in the state to scale Everest. He now aims to travel to space and earn a reputation for the state and country.

Doodi Bhadraiah has started giving training to tribal students in mountaineering from 2017-2018 since he scaled Mount Everest in 2016. Two of his disciples, Kunja Durgarao and Bhanu Prakash from Adduteegala have scaled the highest mountain peak.

Presently, he has been working as a consultant at Araku Sports School.

"I am inspired by Kalpana Chawla and Suneeta Williams, With this inspiration, I want to accomplish my dream of an adventurous space journey. I want to showcase the talent of the tribal people to the world," he said.

He also met Chinthur ITDA PO Akula Venkataramana and informed him about his mission.

"I have a dream of an adventurous space journey after successfully scaling the Mount Everest. I am looking forward to financial assistance from the government as I can't afford it alone. If the government would lend a hand, I will showcase the talent of the tribal people to the world. The previous government has assured me a house and financial aid of Rs 10 lakh but it was not handed over to me yet. It would be great if the present government responds positively over it," Bhadraiah stated.

Doodi Bhadraiah is the eldest son of Doodi Bheemaiah and Kannamma. His wife Buchamma has been working as a junior lecturer at a Gurukula college.