AP: Tribal Couple Scooted Off with Baby’s Body on Bike, KGH Shares What Really Happened 

Visakhapatnam: Some media houses reported that a tribal couple had to carry the body of their baby on a two-wheeler due to the alleged negligence and refusal to provide an ambulance by the medical staff at the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The reports have also carried the statement of the couple who blamed the hospital staff for not arranging an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of KGH has issued a clarification on the unfortunate incident which occurred on Thursday. Elaborating on it, the hospital administrator said that the grieving couple were asked to wait for the ambulance but they left the hospital with the body of their baby on a motorcycle while the ambulance was being arranged.

The hospital chief said they communicated the matter to the Paderu DHMO and the ITDA PO to locate the tribal couple and arrange an ambulance. The local officials immediately traced the couple and shifted them in an ambulance to their Kumudu village.

The Superintendent of KGH further said that Ch. Maheswari of Kumudu had delivered a baby at Paderu on February 2. As the newborn had respiratory problems, the baby was admitted to the NICU ward in KGH. The baby died today after being put on a ventilator for 14 days.

