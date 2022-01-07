AP Tops First Dose of COVID Vaccination For Teenagers

AMARAVATI?NEW DELHI: New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh tops the list with 52.82 per cent of the target population in the age group of 15-17 years being administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the first three days. Around 12,89,501 children were vaccinated in the state since the inoculation drive began for this category of beneficiaries in the country.

Himachal Pradesh is second in the list, which has jabbed 49.2 per cent followed, and Gujarat at 45.29 per cent.

Nellore district has the highest vaccination rate of over 76.09 per cent in the state.

A total of 24.41 lakh teenagers have been identified where 15,000 village and ward secretariats are administering Covaxin vaccine for three days.

Andhra Pradesh State Medical and Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said all teenagers would be vaccinated by Saturday.

India opened up vaccination for the 15-18 years age-group on January 3 and so far over 85 lakh beneficiaries in the category have received the first shot.

The vaccine option against COVID-19 for children in the age group of 15-18 years is Covaxin only. As part of this, the Centre distributed 147.72 crore doses of vaccines.

The registration for this category of beneficiaries opened up on January 1 and according to the guidelines, they can self-register, online through an existing account on CoWIN or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number. At present, this facility is available for all eligible citizens.

Such beneficiaries can also register onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode. Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in).

