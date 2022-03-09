AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has achieved another milestone in the field of renewable energy after ranking number one in the top three states with respect to solar renewable energy in the country, while India ranks ranked fourth in the world.

According to the latest research report by Mercom Research India, in 2021, our country established a record 10 GW of solar power capacity. About 50 percent of this was generated in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, the study said.

The capacity of solar power plants in the country by 2020 was increased only by 3.2 GWs. In comparison to 2020, there was an increase of 210 percent which was registered in 2021. This brings the total capacity across the country to 49 GWs by the end of December 2021.

Solar rooftop installations increased by 138 percent in 2021. These are mostly found in Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. This makes them the top three states in the renewable sector across the country. This was made possible only by the establishment of these projects which were supposed to be established in 2020 but were set up in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our country is the fourth largest producer of renewable power in the world, the fifth largest in solar energy, and the fourth largest in wind power. To this end, our country has set a target of 175 gigawatts of installation this year.

It aims to achieve a capacity of 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by the year 2030. However, the renewable energy sector is facing challenges in terms of customs duties, restrictions on imports, global supply chain issues, high GST, etc., the report said.

