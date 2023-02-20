Andhra Pradesh has set a new record for the second time in providing health services through telemedicine mode in the country. As per reports nearly 30.84 percent of calls received by telemedicine call centres in the country are from the Telugu state.

According to the latest report of the Union ministry of health and family welfare, which initiated the e-Sanjivani concept (free telemedicine) had clocked over 10 crore teleconsultations till now, and the state of Andhra Pradesh topped the list of 10 states in terms of adoption and rendering of services.

While Andhra Pradesh logged 3,17,01735 teleconsultations, the other states include Tamil Nadu (1,23,74,281), West Bengal (1,23,11,019), Karnataka (1,12,93,228), Uttar Pradesh (54,98,907), Maharashtra (47,80,259), Telangana (45,91,028), Madhya Pradesh (40,15,879), Bihar (32,20,415), and Gujarat (29,88,201).

As part of the eSanjeevani services, Andhra Pradesh provided medical services to remote rural areas and telemedicine services to 1.86 crore people in the state. Special hubs in medical colleges and district hospitals were established and all health centers are connected to these hubs. Direct doctor services to patients were made available through audio and video formats as part of the telemedicine services.

The National Telemedicine Service, "eSanjeevani," a digital health initiative of the ministry supports two types of teleconsultation services Doctor-to-Doctor (eSanjeevani) and Patient-to-Doctor (eSanjeevani OPD) teleconsultations. The eSanjeevani was rolled out in November 2019 as an important component of the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWCs) programme.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that eSanjeevani, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Health had among its beneficiaries 57 percent women and around 12 percent senior citizens, the minister said. "This platform also reflects that the platform is finding its reach in the more vulnerable sections of the population where its effect is to fetch maximum impact. This speaks volumes about the telemedicine platform and the extent to which it has reinvented itself over time to meet the growing demands of healthcare in India," Mandaviya said.

Reaching the Last Mile Through eSanjeevani! Take a look at the journey of 10 crore Teleconsultations. eSanjeevani is ensuring quality healthcare services to patients digitally even in remote regions of the nation and also furthering ‘Ease of Living’ for people. pic.twitter.com/OosveGwud3 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 17, 2023

Also Read: Kadapa Steel Plant Long Cherished Dream Of The People: AP CM YS Jagan