AP Tops List of States Attracting Investments, Deets Inside

Andhra Pradesh stood in the first position in the list of states in attracting investment between Jan-July 2022. YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy took to his Twitter and tweeted, "AP tops the list of States in attracting investment between Jan-July 2022. As per Commerce Ministry, AP attracted Rs. 40,361 cr. of Investments. 23% of all investments in India came to AP. Credit goes to a stable State govt. and a skilled workforce." Here is the tweet.

Andhra Pradesh received the greatest share of investments, followed by Odisha with Rs 36,828 crore, according to a report from the central Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade, which was published for July 2022. A total of 45 percent of the entire investment inflow to the country this year was from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.