AP Tops In Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) For FY 2021-22 Despite COVID Crisis

NEW DELHI: Thanks to the financial measures taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure the economic growth of Andhra Pradesh despite the COVID crisis, has put AP at the top of the list of state in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) as per reports in the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation website for FY 2021-22.

The growth rate of the state for the financial year (2021-22) is higher compared to other states. The official website of the Union Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation revealed that the economies of 19 states and UTs in FY22 emerged from the shock of the Covid pandemic and recorded double-digit growth in the last fiscal year.

Andhra Pradesh topped the chart, as it recorded the highest growth at 11.43 percent, while Puducherry was the lowest at 3.31 percent, Rajasthan was at 11.04 percent, Bihar at 10.98 percent, Telangana at 10.88 percent, Delhi at 10.23 percent, Odisha at 10.19 percent and Madhya Pradesh at 10.12 percent.

While India's gross domestic product (GDP) in FY22 expanded at 8.7 percent, against a 6.6 percent contraction in FY21.

Even during the Covid-19 lockdown, the state government has taken strict economic measures to ensure that the agricultural and industrial sectors are not hindered at any point despite the uncertainties. Andhra Pradesh also achieved double-digit growth of 12.78 percent in the industrial sector in 2021-22, mainly due to measures taken to ensure the continuation of MSME activities.

